Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Donja Lastva
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Annual_Rent_Three_Bedrooms_Budva ID Luxury new three-bedroom villa for rent near Budva Lo…
$2,937
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For Rent: 5★ Modern Villa with Private Pool — Tivat, MontenegroRent price: €4,000 / month + …
$4,610
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go