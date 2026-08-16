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Long-term villas rentals in Dobrota, Montenegro

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Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 587 m²
Area: 587 m2 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 5 3 outdoor parking spaces Located on the first l…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
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