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apartments for sale in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

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Danilovgrad
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Exclusive, fully renovated apartment in a house in the very center of Danilovgrad, on a corn…
$208,575
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2 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
A very spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartment of 71 m² is for sale, located on the…
$150,637
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2 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
A very spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartment of 71 m² is for sale, located on the…
$150,637
VAT
Leave a request
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3 bedroom apartment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Exclusive, fully renovated apartment in a house in the very center of Danilovgrad, on a corn…
$208,575
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Spuz, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Spuz, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Two houses, total area of 200 m2 and 90 m2, summer kitchen of 20 m2, outbuildings. plot of 5…
$438,020
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