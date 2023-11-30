Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Cetinje
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Cetinje, Montenegro

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Cetinje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 620 m²
Two under construction objects for sale in a quiet locagtion in Cetinje, Montenegro.The obje…
€400,000
