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apartments for sale in Cetinje, Montenegro

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2 bedroom apartment in Cetinje, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Cetinje, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Price: €139,000 A modern and fully furnished two-bedroom apartment is available for sale in …
$159,019
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