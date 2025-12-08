Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Cavori
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Cavori, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cavori, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Cavori, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
Nexus is a premium residence in the heart of Montenegro.The advantages of the complex:Unique…
$121,693
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cavori, Montenegro

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go