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Monthly rent of studios with garden in Budva, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We are pleased to present you with an offer for renting an apartment in the beautiful coasta…
$465
per month
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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
A comfortable, fully furnished apartment is available for long-term rent in Budva. This stud…
$465
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a brand-new and furnished apartment in Budva. This property is perfect for…
$581
per month
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Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Mountain view
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