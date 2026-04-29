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Long-term hotels rentals in Budva, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Hotel 1 600 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 600 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 600 m²
If you’re looking for a luxurious long-term rental property near Budva and Sveti Stefan, the…
$22,016
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Hotel 440 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 440 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
A fully renovated three-level boutique hotel is available for long-term rent in Budva, locat…
$1
per month
VAT
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 600 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 600 m²
If you’re looking for a luxurious long-term rental property near Budva and Sveti Stefan, the…
$22,016
per month
VAT
Leave a request
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