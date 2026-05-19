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Seaview Mansions for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
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Mansion 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Incomplete house on the Cliff for sale in Buljarica, Montenegro. Directly from the owner. …
$637,583
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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