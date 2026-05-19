Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Mansion Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Highlight Price Reduced
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Incomplete house on the Cliff for sale in Buljarica, Montenegro. Directly from the owner. …
$637,583
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Продажа великолепного дома в посёлке Кулячи Главный дом , совмещен с дрмом доя гостей зак…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go