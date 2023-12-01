Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in SEOCE, Montenegro
2 room apartment
SEOCE, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 m2 with two separate bedrooms in the town of Ceotse, Budva. The apa…
€119,800
Apartment in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Montenegro’s highest resort is located in the northern part of Bjelasica mountain range, on …
€130,910
Properties features in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro

Mir