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Residential properties for sale in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro

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apartments
11
houses
8
19 properties total found
Condo in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
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Condo
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$210,575
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Kolasin Valleys
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Condo in , Montenegro
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Condo
, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$173,753
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Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$516,657
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Kolasin Valleys
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TekceTekce
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 402 m²
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$3,92M
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Kolasin Valleys
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 533 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$4,94M
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Kolasin Valleys
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Project in Kolasin: New standard of mountain recreation The project in Kolasina is the large…
$172,970
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$502,298
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Kolasin Valleys
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Condo in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$287,671
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Kolasin Valleys
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Chalet 9 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 9 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 148 m²
Number of floors 4
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$11,71M
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Kolasin Valleys
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 589 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$4,48M
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Kolasin Valleys
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Condo 1 bedroom in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$317,589
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 533 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$3,45M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys presents a unique opportunity with only 7 exclusive chalets that type, each …
$6,78M
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Kolasin Valleys
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$278,466
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Kolasin Valleys
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$584,341
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Kolasin Valleys
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$5,63M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$511,928
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Exceptional Hotels in Kolasin Valleys - Invest in luxury and relaxation in Montenegro Pro…
$230,137
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$6,66M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski

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