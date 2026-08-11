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Residential properties for sale in Ainazi, Latvia

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3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Ainazi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer an apartment on Kr. Valdemara, 73. 149 sq.m., of which living area 131 sq.m. large,…
$273,160
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5 room apartment in Ainazi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex apartment on Kr. Valdemara 71. 5 rooms, 135 sq.m. plus a terrace, gas heating, 2 Fren…
$303,628
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5 room house in Ainazi, Latvia
5 room house
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
$709,165
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