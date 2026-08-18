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Apartments for sale in Limbazu novads, Latvia

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11 properties total found
4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a spacious apartment in a renovated house, part of a new project in Jurmala PineWoo…
$715,637
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4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer to purchase a chic apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees)…
$915,692
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5 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 262 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a chic penthouse with a terrace in a renovated house, part of a new project in Jurm…
$842,605
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 room apartment in Ainazi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer an apartment on Kr. Valdemara, 73. 149 sq.m., of which living area 131 sq.m. large,…
$273,160
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4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/7
$438,296
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9 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
9 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 371 m²
Floor 5/7
The HOFT project is located on a landscaped territory of 1212 square meters. The project con…
$2,26M
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TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/7
$293,269
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8 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
8 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 298 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,78M
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2 room apartment in Limbazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Limbazi, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
$71,442
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5 room apartment in Ainazi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex apartment on Kr. Valdemara 71. 5 rooms, 135 sq.m. plus a terrace, gas heating, 2 Fren…
$303,628
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5 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 189 m²
Floor 5/7
$1,14M
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