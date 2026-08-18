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Houses for sale in Limbazu novads, Latvia

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Skultes pagasts
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8 properties total found
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
$234,542
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Gravas, Latvia
House
Gravas, Latvia
A unique rural property for sale in the forest – a 9.8 ha plot of land with a clean pond, wh…
$495,635
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Ainazu pagasts, Latvia
House
Ainazu pagasts, Latvia
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
$80,884
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom house in Limbazu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Limbazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
For Sale: A Homestead in the Picturesque Limbaži Region – Tranquility, Space, and Comfort Su…
$387,569
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Limbazi, Latvia
4 room house
Limbazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,42M
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5 room house in Ainazi, Latvia
5 room house
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
$709,165
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TekceTekce
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
Well-maintained 2-storey private house in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from the…
$945,554
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3 room house in Skultes pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Skultes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/2
$69,918
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu

Properties features in Limbazu novads, Latvia

with Swimming pool
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