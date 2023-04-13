Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

832 properties total found
Plot of landin Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of landin Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply. …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 4000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
24 000 m²
€ 1,400,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territ…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 515 m²
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 1515 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 880,000
For sale a fenced land area of 8125 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. On the territory of the building,…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 000 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a fenced land area of 7000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 2,200,000
Land for sale with an area of 4960 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
11 000 m²
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 14,990,000
Land for sale with an area of 200,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. It has a magnificent view of th…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 315,000
Land for sale with an area of 1650 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The site is located…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 590,000
Land for sale with an area of 27,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 500 m²
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 3500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
22 000 m²
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 22,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 664 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territory…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 2670 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory of…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 7414 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. On the territory of the well, elec…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 17,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water is supplied…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 2,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 2650 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water is supplied on the territory…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 1880 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. On the territory with the ability …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 330,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water is supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 3,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 100856 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 6100 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
907 m²
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 907 square meters.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
36 m²
€ 460,000
Land for sale with an area of 18500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory o…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 2,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 17,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territ…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 6250 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 15240 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water is supplied on the territor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 4,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 69499 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
