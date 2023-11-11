Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Thessaloniki Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

734 properties total found
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 860 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has buil…
€135,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€300,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€450,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1483 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€275,000
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€450,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 926 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building pe…
€300,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€380,000
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
€380,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1321 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€295,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Area 417 m²
Land is 417 sq. meters and is located in Flogita village in the part where people live all y…
€95,000
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1214 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€70,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€190,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€144,000
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 544 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wate…
Price on request
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€400,000
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 602 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building pe…
€400,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
For sale a land plot of 1500 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. On the territory of the building, water …
€4,30M
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5595 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Price on request
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
Price on request
Plot of land in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€4,30M
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
For sale a land plot of 101000 sq.m. in the suburb of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on th…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 11000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has st…
€155,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 101000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water su…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
Plot of land
Settlement "Agioi Anargyroi", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€215,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1741 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€350,000
Plot of land in Sozopoli, Greece
Plot of land
Sozopoli, Greece
Floor -1
Sozopoli FOR SALE Plot for construction Area: 2100 m2, Code. HPS4008, 750.000 €
€750,000
Plot of land in Triad, Greece
Plot of land
Triad, Greece
Floor -1
Center FOR SALE Agricultural land Area: 1385 m2, Code. HPS4022, 690.000 €
€690,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Floor -1
Center FOR SALE Agricultural land Area: 4139 m2, Code. HPS4021, 600.000 €
€600,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Floor -1
Center FOR SALE Agricultural land Area: 4000 m2, Code. HPS4025, 800.000 €
€800,000
Plot of land in Triad, Greece
Plot of land
Triad, Greece
Floor -1
Center FOR SALE Agricultural land Area: 4400 m2, Code. HPS4027, 440.000 €
€440,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir