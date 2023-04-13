Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

1 848 properties total found
Plot of landin Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
€ 900,000
This is a unique seafront plot of land for sale in Skaleta Rethymnon. It has got a total sur…
Plot of landin Máleme, Greece
Plot of land
Máleme, Greece
€ 180,000
This land for sale in Darmarochori, Platanias, Chania, is a fantastic plot with very nice de…
Plot of landin Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,500,000
For sale land of 375000 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale fenced land of 4300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of landin Vrises, Greece
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 97,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Patellari, Greece
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Koufos, Greece
Plot of land
Koufos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
3 942 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2425 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 14364 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 366,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4695 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 612,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,070,000
Land for sale with an area of 7000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 397,000
Land for sale with an area of 1000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 510,000
Land for sale with an area of 23306 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 310,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1100 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 4,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 15,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 1000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 360,000
Land for sale with an area of 1100 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 6950 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,200,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1250 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory of the bu…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 372,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1084 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 19000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 320,000
For sale a fenced land area of 480 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 18321 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory with the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 940,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4700 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,400,000
Land for sale with an area of 7000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Electricity is supplied to …
