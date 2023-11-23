Lands for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Likotinerea, Greece
Plot of land
Likotinerea, Greece
A beautiful plot of land for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. This plot of land is located…
€150,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3518 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€695,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1471 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1670 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€130,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 831 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€75,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5687 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€200,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€129,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1940 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain view,…
Price on request
Plot of land in Tsikoliana, Greece
Plot of land
Tsikoliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2499 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 190 sq.meters
€75,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€215,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€120,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2019 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€267,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1010 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€86,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 758 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€140,000
Plot of land in Vamos, Greece
Plot of land
Vamos, Greece
A unique land for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, Crete. This plot of land is located at the out…
€160,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€105,000
Plot of land in Plaka, Greece
Plot of land
Plaka, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the picturesque village of Plaka, in Apoko…
€90,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4265 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€75,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€85,000
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€85,000
Plot of land in Kamisiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kamisiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5350 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€175,000
Plot of land in Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Plot of land
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€120,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 253 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€430,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the picturesque village of Azogiras, in Ki…
€100,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 236 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€150,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14549 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€800,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6669 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€170,000
Plot of land in Kissamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kissamos, Greece
This plot for sale in Chania, Crete is located literally in front of the beach of Kissamos, …
€750,000
