Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Kavala Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

328 properties total found
Plot of land in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Area 1 239 m²
ID: #ΝΠ752 - Kavala Prefecture, Thasos: FOR SALE plot 1239sqm with a Coefficient Building of…
€200,000
Plot of land in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Area 619 m²
ID: #ΝΠ751 - Kavala Prefecture, Thasos: FOR SALE plot 619sqm with a Coefficient Building of …
€100,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11384 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €50.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€50,000
Plot of land in Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
Property Code. 11382 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for €150.000 . Discover the features …
€150,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11378 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €60.000 . Discover the features…
€60,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11370 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €30.000 . Discover the features…
€30,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11375 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €350.000 . Discover the features …
€350,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11369 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €67.000 . Discover the features…
€67,000
Plot of land in Astrida, Greece
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
Area 6 m²
Plot of land 5,586 sq.m. in the region of Astris Thassos. It is sloping, even and buildable …
€140,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11365 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €90.000 . Discover the features o…
€90,000
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Property Code. 11355 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €180.000 . Discover the f…
€180,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11345 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €150.000 . Discover the features …
€150,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11341 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €500.000 . Discover the features …
€500,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11340 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €52.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€52,000
Plot of land in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Property Code. 11335 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for €48.000 . Discover the feat…
€48,000
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Property Code. 11334 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €220.000 Exclusivity. Dis…
€220,000
Plot of land in Thassos, Greece
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11330 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . Discover the features o…
€60,000
Plot of land in Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 536 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
€170,000
Plot of land in Skala Potamias, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4848 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure…
€150,000
Plot of land in Chaidefto, Greece
Plot of land
Chaidefto, Greece
Property Code. 11303 - Plot FOR SALE in Keramoti Chaidefto for €58.000 Exclusivity. Discover…
€58,000
Plot of land in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Property Code. 11299 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for €95.000 . Discover the …
€95,000
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 384 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.meters
€120,000
Plot of land in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6314 sq.m. in Caval. Water was supplied on the territory, elec…
€350,000
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6314 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€350,000
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 255 m²
Kavala, Dexameni: For sale a plot of 255 sq.m. Builds 408 sq. M with 40% coverage and up to …
€270,000
Plot of land in Nea Karvali, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
Area 6 250 m²
 Kavala, Nea Karvali: For sale flat plot of 6250 sq.m. facade, has 319 olive trees 6*3 plant…
€33,000
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 1 512 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: Plot for sale 1512 sq.m. with 1209 sq.m. building, 100 meters from the sa…
€310,000
Plot of land in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 600 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: 600 sq.m. plot for sale, even and buildable 100 meters from the sandy bea…
€114,000
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11275 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €150.000 . Discover the feature…
€150,000
Plot of land in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Property Code. 11273 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €250.000 . Discover the f…
€250,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir