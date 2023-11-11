UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Kavala Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
329 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Potamia, Greece
Property Code. 11403 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for €20.000 . Discover the features o…
€20,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
104 m²
Kavala, Byronas: Plot for sale 104 sq.m. with a building factor of 1.6, building square foot…
€85,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11401 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €67.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€67,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
780 m²
Philippi, Amygdaleonas: Plot for sale 780 sq.m. for consideration with a building factor of …
€1
Recommend
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
Property Code. 11393 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for €240.000 . Discover the feat…
€240,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
330 m²
ID: #ΝΠ754 - Kavala Prefecture, Thasos: FOR SALE plot 330sqm with Coverage Ratio 60%. Its zo…
€50,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
1 239 m²
ID: #ΝΠ752 - Kavala Prefecture, Thasos: FOR SALE plot 1239sqm with a Coefficient Building of…
€200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
619 m²
ID: #ΝΠ751 - Kavala Prefecture, Thasos: FOR SALE plot 619sqm with a Coefficient Building of …
€100,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11384 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €50.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€50,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
Property Code. 11382 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Astrida for €150.000 . Discover the features …
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11378 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €60.000 . Discover the features…
€60,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11370 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €30.000 . Discover the features…
€30,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11375 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €350.000 . Discover the features …
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code. 11369 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €67.000 . Discover the features…
€67,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Astrida, Greece
6 m²
Plot of land 5,586 sq.m. in the region of Astris Thassos. It is sloping, even and buildable …
€140,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11365 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €90.000 . Discover the features o…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Property Code. 11355 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €180.000 . Discover the f…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11345 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €150.000 . Discover the features …
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11341 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €500.000 . Discover the features …
€500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11340 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €52.000 Exclusivity. Discover the…
€52,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Property Code. 11335 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Sotiros for €48.000 . Discover the feat…
€48,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Property Code. 11334 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €220.000 Exclusivity. Dis…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Thassos, Greece
Property Code. 11330 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . Discover the features o…
€60,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 536 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water supply, ele…
€170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Potamias, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4848 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chaidefto, Greece
Property Code. 11303 - Plot FOR SALE in Keramoti Chaidefto for €58.000 Exclusivity. Discover…
€58,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Property Code. 11299 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for €95.000 . Discover the …
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Karvali, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 384 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.meters
€120,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Land for sale with an area of 6314 sq.m. in Caval. Water was supplied on the territory, elec…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6314 sq.meters in Kavala. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€350,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
11
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL