Residential properties for sale in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy

2 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
€300,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony and pa…
€300,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a private garden…
€270,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony, garde…
€350,000
