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Residential properties for sale in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy

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apartments
4
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
$328,458
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2 bedroom apartment in Gravedona, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Gravedona, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony, garde…
$383,201
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1 bedroom apartment in Gravedona, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Gravedona, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a private garden…
$295,612
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1 bedroom apartment in Gravedona, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Gravedona, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony and pa…
$328,458
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