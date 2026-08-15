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Residential properties for sale in San Siro, Italy

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houses
5
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Siro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
In a unique position for its quiet, excellent sun exposure and splendid lake view, we offer …
$1,08M
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1 bedroom house in Santa Maria, Italy
1 bedroom house
Santa Maria, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The Rustico 'La Torre' has about 70sqm, spread over 3 floors. The house was completely resto…
$218,972
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Siro, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This new detached villa is located in a hilly and sunny area of San Siro , not far from the …
$635,019
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Siro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Exceptional 1st line villa on Como lake with swimming pool, reasonable price! Recent remode…
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in San Siro, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
An elegant single villa on the first hill of San Siro, a small town in the center of the lak…
$602,174
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Properties features in San Siro, Italy

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