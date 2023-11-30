Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. San Siro

Residential properties for sale in San Siro, Italy

apartments
4
houses
4
8 properties total found
5 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
5 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
VB-10047. Престижные апартаменты в знаменитой вилле "Гаета"Знаменитая вилла с потрясающим па…
€760,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in San Siro, Italy
2 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
VB-10056. Апартаменты с бассейном и видом на озероВ небольшом жилом комплексе с недавно пост…
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Rezzonico, Italy
2 room apartment
Rezzonico, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
VB-10079. Апартаменты в КремииАпартаменты находятся в недавно отреставрированной резиденции …
€310,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Rezzonico, Italy
2 room apartment
Rezzonico, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
VB-10083LN. Резиденция Baia Del SoleРезиденция Baia Del Sole - это комплекс, состоящий из 5 …
€495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in San Siro, Italy
Villa 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
In a unique position for its quiet, excellent sun exposure and splendid lake view, we offer …
€990,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in San Siro, Italy
Villa 7 rooms
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
An elegant single villa on the first hill of San Siro, a small town in the center of the lak…
€550,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in San Siro, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This new detached villa is located in a hilly and sunny area of San Siro , not far from the …
€580,000
Leave a request
House with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in San Siro, Italy
House with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
San Siro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The Rustico 'La Torre' has about 70sqm, spread over 3 floors. The house was completely resto…
€200,000
Leave a request

Properties features in San Siro, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir