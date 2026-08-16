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Residential properties for sale in Comunita montana del Sebino bresciano, Italy

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houses
4
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Iseo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
The 'Le Ville' project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
$859,466
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Iseo, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
In one of the most fascinating places on Lake Iseo, in an ideal place to live, we propose a …
$826,620
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Iseo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
The 'Le Ville' project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
$848,517
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Iseo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
The "Le Ville" project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
$760,928
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sulzano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sulzano, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
In Sulzano, a stone's throw from the centre, an excellent opportunity, unique villa pieds d'…
$1,85M
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