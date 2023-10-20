  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026

Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,734
;
5
ID: 33381
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Center District
  Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  City
    Raanana

About the complex

Français Français
A duplex garden ground thought like a house in town. 150 m2 living space spread over two levels, with a real separation between living spaces and night spaces. The living room opens directly onto a private garden of 100 m2, allowing you to fully enjoy the outdoors on a daily basis. The property has 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets, for a fluid and functional organization. An apartment that offers space and garden, with the spirit of a house.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

