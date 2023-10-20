  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine

Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
;
5
ID: 33541
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Very nice house with swimming pool located in the city center of Raanana. Nice benefits. Quiet street. 7 rooms including 3 suites. very large basement .450 m2 of living space and 455 m2 of land. Parking. .

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique rdj avec 3 unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,37M
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$523,545
You are viewing
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,77M
In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Netivot, Israel
from
$395,010
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot payment conditions without precedent 3 years of construction indexing
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleum
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,508
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
