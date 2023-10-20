Residential quarter Au coeur de la ville vue sur parc tres grand salon

  1. Realting.com
$1,75M
ID: 33406
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

In the city center of Raanana. Duplex apartment on the third floor. Immense living room. Atypical apartment a lot of charm. View of the park. Street asks very much. Parking.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
