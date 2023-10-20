  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani

Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,09M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33605
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the city center of Raanana is 2 minutes walk from all shops and commodits. Very nice 4 pieces. Terrace has west .parking and cellar. Very bright. Ma'am.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$714,780
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Maison privee de style marocain dans un batiment ottoman dans le vieux jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,00M
Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,09M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,555
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,68M
For sale – Exceptional goods, single on the market American Colony District – Tel Aviv–Jaffa In a very high standing building with indoor courtyard, gym and table tennis room, discover an absolutely unique apartment, offering total calm and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and Jaffa.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Show all Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Residential quarter Propriete dexception a old jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,51M
This property in Old Jaffa offers a remarkable opportunity for both residential and commercial use. Located in the immediate vicinity of notable attractions such as art galleries, shops, cafes, restaurants, the historic port of Jaffa, the seaside and the lively flea market, it offers an unpa…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications