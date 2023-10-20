  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,63M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 33621
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors DUPLEX 6 rooms 161m2 + 2 terraces of 56 and 40m2, floors 6 and 7 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Planned delivery : Early 2028

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
Residential quarter Au coeur de la ville vue sur parc tres grand salon
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
Residential quarter Au coeur de jerusalem appartement 4 pieces a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,919
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,52M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,63M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
In a new building, Lilienblum Street, close to Neve Tzedek, Rothschild Boulevard and Nahalat Binyamin. Apartment 3 rooms, 72 m2. Balcony in open view façade * Bright apartment, well arranged * Spacious living room open to the outside. * Modern and neat finishes. * Mamad (safe room). * Clas…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,11M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Show all Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$954,608
BZH Are you dreaming of a unique, splendid, refined apartment with a large terrace? The French-speaking Department RE/MAX Hadera presents you in exclusivity a magnificent apartment decorated by an architect, in the city centre, rue Tarna, in the high-end project VIVA, appreciated by Francop…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications