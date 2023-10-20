  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana

Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$7,524
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 33382
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional in city center. Penthouse nine single feet. Beautiful penthouse with 6 pieces. 180 m2. 150 m2 of terrace. Degage view. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar available in June 2026.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,568
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,82M
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter A la city appartement 4 chambres
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$551,760
You are viewing
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,524
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Garden Rez 5 rooms with 2 parking and a cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A la marina ashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina ashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina ashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina ashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina ashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Residential quarter A la marina ashkelon face au kanyon projet dimri yama avec belle vue
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,03M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$617,595
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications