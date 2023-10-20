  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Tres rare en centre ville de raanana piscinable

Raanana, Israel
$2,31M
9
ID: 33389
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Nice cottage.7 rooms. 3 bathrooms. Four toilets. Garden. We can build a swimming pool there. In a very quiet dead end. Close to Hasharon College and Lycee Ostrovsky.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
