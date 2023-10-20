  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux

Raanana, Israel
$3,42M
5
ID: 33446
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Very nice apartment of 200 m2. 5 rooms.One bedroom duplex penthouse with bathroom. Very large living room 5 m high ceiling. large terrace from the living room and dining area. Modern kitchen with ilot. Parquet in the rooms. At the pool floor and large terrace. mamad /2 parking spaces.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,42M
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,54M
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,54M
FOR SALE Eternal sea view • High floor • Architectural decoration Located in one of the most sought after areas of Bat Yam, close to the sea, shops and transport, this exceptional mini-penthouse offers a bright and elegant high-end living environment with panoramic and unobstructed sea vie…
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
sublime 4 pièces immeuble le plus récent sur barnea promoteur de renomme vue mer haut standing
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
