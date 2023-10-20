  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,92M
;
5
ID: 33411
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Beautiful house with 7 rooms with swimming pool. Large volumes . private elevator . Nice garden. Quiet neighborhood and search. East of Raanana

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
