  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Investi et rare en centre ville

Residential quarter Investi et rare en centre ville

Raanana, Israel
from
$906,015
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 33449
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very bright 3 rooms in the center of Raanana, with terrace of 15 m2, nice kitchen, parking and storage. A rare product at this location, ideal for an investment. A good invested to see quickly.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Envie de vivre dans un mini penthouse avec une vue imprenable sur le fameux ecopark
Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
Residential quarter Investi
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,703
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Investi et rare en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$906,015
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Kiryat moche proche tram
Residential quarter Kiryat moche proche tram
Residential quarter Kiryat moche proche tram
Residential quarter Kiryat moche proche tram
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$962,445
In Kiryat Moché, entrance to the city, close to the tram station, large bright 3P with a triple exposure and two balconies. Marketable price, Free now!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal loca…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications