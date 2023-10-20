  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme

Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33405
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nice cottage a lot of charm located west of Raanana in a very quiet street. Renovee, large kitchen with central ilot. spacious living room with real dining area. A lot of light. Under floor. parking and a beautiful garden with swimming pool.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,19M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec 2 parking cave mamad et cave a deux pas de kikar rabin et ben gurion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,43M
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,64M
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Majestic 5 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", very spacious 160m2 with 20m2 terrace facing the park. Luxury residence close to shops, park, schools, synagogues, means of transport. Rare product for sale
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$523,545
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$332,310
Un 3.5 pieces quartier Shimshon
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications