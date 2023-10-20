  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location

Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location

Raanana, Israel
$2,16M
3
ID: 33450
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Cottage of 8.5 pieces with a potential huge. Facing a park. Street has a unique sense. Quiet area. Large basement.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

