  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent

Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,14M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33604
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment of 4 rooms located on Macabi street in Raanana. New building . parking in basement. 4 floor terrace soukka

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Tres bien entretenu avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter Cottage de 5 pieces haut de gamme
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,076
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$467,115
You are viewing
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,14M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
MAGNIFIC 5 PARTS AT BAT YAM AYAM PARK WITH RICHON LETSION PROXIMITY. FULL SEA VIEW! NEAR ALL TRADES, CUNTRY CLUB, ECOLES, RESTAURANTS AND PLAGE. SOME TRAMWAY MINUTES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,51M
Located in the sought after district of Ir Yamam in Netanya, close to Kikar HaPiano, Canyon Ir Yamam and beaches. Apartment 5 rooms of 140 m2 Second floor Terrace of 18 m2 with view, Two parking lots and a cellar. Recent residence of standing, offering gym, children's playroom and maintain…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ashdod : Large living room and kitchen overlooking a terrace of 18m2 facing the park, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom and toilet, on the floor large terrace, parental suite with dressing room and A cellar and a parking lot complete this property
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications