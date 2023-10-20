  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,04M
;
3
ID: 33445
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Center District
  Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  City
    Raanana

About the complex

In a pretty quiet and residential street located west of Raanana. Corner house of 8 rooms. Big pieces. Four suites on the floor. Immense under ground brought. total: 6 bathrooms. 7 toilets. many living spaces. A nice pool.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
Residential quarter Unique magnifique rdj avec 245m2 dexterieurs
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve a larchitecture haut
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,73M
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Residential quarter 35 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$332,310
Un 3.5 pieces quartier Shimshon
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$843,315
Rare!! Apartment 5 rooms "Residence Dimri City" 160 m2 with 20 m2 terrace, 2 elevators including one of shabat. Close to shops, schools, parks, synagogues, buses..... Fully renovated, with individual air conditioning in each room. Parking
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications