  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana

Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$9,405
7
ID: 33403
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Villa town center Raanana. quiet street near school Bilou. Level 1: very large living room with dining area. Separate kitchen. master bedroom dressing room overlooking the pool. Level 2 : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Level 3: one suite. Under ground: large room and mamad. pool and garden . Parking

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,405
