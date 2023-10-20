Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues

  1. Realting.com
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Apartment of 4 rooms with mamad . 2 bathrooms. terrace of 12 m2 . 4th floor. modern kitchen. Close to all shops .

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

FOR SALE – Beautiful furnished apartment in EILAT – Golf Residence In the most beautiful residence of Eilat, in the heart of an exclusive complex with swimming pool, hammam, barbecue area, synagogue and 24-hour caretaker, discover this superb apartment of 128 m2 with 15 m2 terrace offering …
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment
A spacious and bright duplex, carefully designed for a family life, offering the comfort and atmosphere of a private home. The residence enjoys a meticulous architectural design by Dana Oberzon, one of Israel's most sought-after architects and interior designers in the area of residential lu…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications