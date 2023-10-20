  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 33619
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, A new high-end project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors Apartment 4 rooms floor 1, 92m2 + 12m2 terrace with 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Planned delivery : Early 2028

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter A vnendre 35 pieces
Ashdod, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$843,315
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Show all Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2, ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2, ✅ On the 8th and 9th floors, ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room, ✅ Spacious living room, ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toil…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux appartement a vendre 5 pieces transforme en 4 a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,65M
Majestic 5 rooms transformed into 4 a Ashdod "Mar", high standing, high floor, sea view and "Gan Hair". Residence "Le Deauville" , with 4 elevators, opposite the theater and the town hall, 5 minutes walk from the beach, 1 minute from the cafes, restaurants of the shopping centers, means of t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications