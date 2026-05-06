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Residential quarter A vendre appartement a vendre a baka jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
7
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ID: 39831
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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Nice 3 room apartment, with an area of 75 m2. • 3 pieces • 2 bathrooms • Mamad (safe room) • 1st floor • Lift with Shabbat mode • Private parking Ground heating

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement a vendre a baka jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
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