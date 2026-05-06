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Residential quarter Villa elie pieds dans leau 4 pieces avec piscine privee vue mer exceptionnelle haut standing proche plage

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,312
;
6
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ID: 39615
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Sderot Argaman

About the complex

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VILLA ELIE PIED IN Water available for holidays and parties with private pool and 4 rooms in Ganim Beth. Close to the beach and shopping centre - prices according to periods and availability. Can accommodate up to 4 adults and 3 large children - 7 people in total. Located just near the palm grove on foot and Amdar Village/Residence - curious abstain. Very discreet location. Great vacation.

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa elie pieds dans leau 4 pieces avec piscine privee vue mer exceptionnelle haut standing proche plage
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,312
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