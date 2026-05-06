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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,49M
;
5
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ID: 37536
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

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Magnificent 5 rooms at Ayam Park in Bat Yam near Rishon LeZion. Full sea view! Close to all shops, country club, schools, restaurants and beach. A few minutes from the tram.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,49M
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