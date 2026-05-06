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Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
6
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ID: 37823
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Jabotinsky, 17

About the complex

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Special investor / first purchase at TLV. 3 rooms renovated with balcony in a modern condominium. Well maintained building with elevator. Apartment on street. To be seized!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
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