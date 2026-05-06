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Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,48M
;
5
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ID: 37410
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    David Shimoni

About the complex

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HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera, between the forest and the Mediterranean Sea. ? 13 elegant towers (16 to 36 floors) ? 1 452 apartments high standing ? Private park and green walk ? Shops and services at the foot of buildings ? Close to Hadera West Station ? Quick access to axes 2 and 4 ? Close to the future Energy Park technology hub ? Apartments for all projects • 2 pieces ideal investors • 3, 4 and 5 family rooms • Penthouses with sea view or forest ? Why invest in Hadera? City undergoing transformation Strategic location between nature and centre of the country High potential for recovery

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,48M
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