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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$2,28M
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
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ID: 35943
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bar Kokhba, 1

About the complex

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For sale – Spacious 3-room apartment Bograshov Located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, close to the beach, cafes, restaurants, shops and transport. Bograshov district offers a vibrant and central living environment, while remaining residential and pleasant. Total surface area: 93 m2 (87 m2 inside + 6 m2 terrace) 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Large living room and high-end kitchen Master suite with bathroom Secure room (Mamad) Completely renovated in 2022 with very high quality finishes Solid wood flooring, Mitsubishi air conditioning Terrace of 6 m2 without vis-à-vis 1st floor with elevator Private parking Modern and well maintained building (2011) Licence number: 31928721

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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