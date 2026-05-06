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Residential quarter Mekor haim beau 4 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
6
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ID: 38833
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Mekor haim beau 4 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Gindi TLV complex. Tour with guard 24/7. High floor with elevators. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 90m2 + 12m2 terrace. 1 parking, 1 cellar of 6m2. Mamad. 2 exhibitions: South, East. Price: 5,280,000
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