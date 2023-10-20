  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
ID: 28015
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key delivery High-end specifications ♦Optimal bank guarantees

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications