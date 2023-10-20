  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,91M
ID: 25762
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea! Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem! ✅ Mamad ✅ Elevator ✅ Double bathroom ✅ High ceilings ✅ A balcony of 12 square meters ✅ High floor ✅ Parking in progress agreed for the building To see!!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

