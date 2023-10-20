  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$966,296
04/03/2025
$966,296
12/02/2025
$969,048
12/02/2025
$953,224
03/01/2025
$956,664
;
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24095
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments all have balconies, a cellar and private parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$870,790
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$494,384
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$469,103
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,545
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 119m2 avec terrasse 12m2 partie soucca pour 2 personnes bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$966,296
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement familial a neve zemer
Residential quarter Appartement familial a neve zemer
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,26M
Beautiful 5-room family apartment in the heart of Neve Zemer bright and spacious. Very nice volumes and very nice height under ceiling. Terrace of 20 m2.. 1 parental suite and 1 junior suite. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar To be seen absolutely
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Calme particulier bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Calme particulier bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,092
A barnea a beautiful 4 rooms new floor high gym in the building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Realize your dream of living in the heart of the popular Baka neighbourhood! Spacious 5-room apartment, with an area of 108 m2, located on the first floor of a 3-storey building. The apartment requires a complete renovation, giving you the possibility to customize it according to your tastes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications