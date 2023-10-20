  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
ID: 23956
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE VILLE Recent luxury building with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 9th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equipped with a large wall cabinet for optimal storage in the bedroom and an electric plate in the kitchen. Price requested: 5800 shekels/month vaad bait ( Trustee ) : 670/month Arnona: 300 shekel/month.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

